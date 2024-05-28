Seplat Energy Plc (SEPL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 14th

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Up 2.1 %
Seplat Energy stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £994.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,516.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. Seplat Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 109.41 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.64 ($2.23). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30.
Seplat Energy Company Profile
