Seplat Energy Plc (SEPL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 14th

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Seplat Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Seplat Energy stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £994.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,516.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. Seplat Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 109.41 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.64 ($2.23). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.