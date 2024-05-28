Seven Mile Advisory Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $178.77.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

