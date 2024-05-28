Severn Trent PLC (SVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 70.10 on July 17th

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 70.10 ($0.90) per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Severn Trent Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,380 ($30.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,721.57, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,243 ($28.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,812 ($35.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,500.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,557.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.78) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,940 ($37.55).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

