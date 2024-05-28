Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $334.75

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.75 and last traded at $334.59, with a volume of 138448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,296 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

