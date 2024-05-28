Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Shopify by 414.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 280,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 226,096 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Shopify by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 75,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 45,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

