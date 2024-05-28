Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.06.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
SHOP stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
