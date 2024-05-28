Sidoti Csr Weighs in on CSW Industrials, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CSW Industrials in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $261.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.80 and its 200 day moving average is $219.09. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $135.70 and a 1 year high of $262.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,773. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

