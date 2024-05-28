Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Trading Up 0.4%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 765,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 674,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVOL. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.