Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.37.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $1,069,763. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

