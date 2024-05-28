SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116.55 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $939.76 million and $116.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,270.64 or 0.99857162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011680 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00113890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003783 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,409,457,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,409,457,782.4831078 with 1,283,505,199.163369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.92290919 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $111,517,607.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.