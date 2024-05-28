SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,108,000. Boston Partners increased its position in SLM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,574,000 after buying an additional 1,969,885 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,756,000 after buying an additional 622,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in SLM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,331,000 after buying an additional 357,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

