SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

NYSE:SM opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $19,314,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

