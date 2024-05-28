SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $306.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.