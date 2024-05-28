Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
