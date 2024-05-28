Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

