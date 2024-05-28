Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Alison Henwood Purchases 1,053 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.71) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,922.07).

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Price Performance

LON SXS traded down GBX 18 ($0.23) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,280 ($41.89). 218,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,374. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,917 ($37.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.31). The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,365.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,263.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,444.80.

Spectris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 5,683.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.56) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital downgraded Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.28) to GBX 3,520 ($44.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.28) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($56.64) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,078.33 ($77.63).

Get Our Latest Report on Spectris

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.