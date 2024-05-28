Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Alison Henwood Purchases 1,053 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.71) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,922.07).
LON SXS traded down GBX 18 ($0.23) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,280 ($41.89). 218,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,374. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,917 ($37.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.31). The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,365.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,263.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,444.80.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 5,683.45%.
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
