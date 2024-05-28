SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 703,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 301,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 in the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

