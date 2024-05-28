SSE (LON:SSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.18) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SSE from GBX 2,050 ($26.18) to GBX 2,075 ($26.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,755.50 ($22.42) on Tuesday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,485 ($18.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. The firm has a market cap of £19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,312.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,690.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,720.83.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

