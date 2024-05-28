Status Market Capitalization Achieves $142.96 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Status has a market cap of $142.96 million and $3.07 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,024.51 or 1.00008781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011722 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00115003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,542,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,542,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03646664 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $3,254,280.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

