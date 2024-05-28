Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

