Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

VIK opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

