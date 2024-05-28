StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %
BDL stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.67.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
