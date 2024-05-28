StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $76.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

