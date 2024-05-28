StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

