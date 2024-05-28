StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.