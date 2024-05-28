StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Featured Stories

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

