StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,984,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Model N’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,732 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Model N by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Model N by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Model N by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Model N by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

