StockNews.com Lowers Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Hold

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Belden

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. Belden has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.