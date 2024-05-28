Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.88

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 104775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,218,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 80,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,137,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

