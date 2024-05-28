Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

