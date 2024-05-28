SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $512.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,367 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SunPower by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

