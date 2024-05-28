Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $128,133.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $282,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,739 shares of company stock worth $1,076,383. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

