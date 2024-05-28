Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 69.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

