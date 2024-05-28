Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 12th

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
Sylogist Trading Up 2.4 %
TSE:SYZ opened at C$9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sylogist has a one year low of C$5.79 and a one year high of C$9.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.22. The stock has a market cap of C$220.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.50 and a beta of 0.84.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sylogist had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of C$16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sylogist will post 0.1501336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sylogist news, Director Tracy Edkins acquired 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$29,996.82. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
