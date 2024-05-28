Symbol (XYM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $126.18 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $126.18 million and $348,365.02 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,339,357,214 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,504,602 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

