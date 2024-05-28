Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.59 and last traded at $40.91. 985,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,396,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Specifically, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $78,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,507.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Symbotic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

