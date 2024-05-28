Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sysco by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

