Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading Up 3.2%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 18,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 136,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

About Tantalus Systems

The company has a market cap of C$83.98 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,437.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

