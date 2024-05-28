Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.31.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $907,190,000 after buying an additional 173,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $296,212,000 after purchasing an additional 489,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $195,877,000 after purchasing an additional 597,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

