Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.