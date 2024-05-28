TD Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.51. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.