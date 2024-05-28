TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,600. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $77,858,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 24.7% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 27.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $130.69.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

