Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $173.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

