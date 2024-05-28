Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.60

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $450.58 million and $30.38 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000765 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 751,440,059 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

