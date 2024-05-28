Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

