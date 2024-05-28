TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$182.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFII shares. National Bankshares raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$183.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$185.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. In other TFI International news, Director Sébastien Martel bought 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$189.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,279.52. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

