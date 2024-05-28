The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Lowered by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $652,409,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $146,907,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $114,447,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,567,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,861,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,057,000 after acquiring an additional 725,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

