The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after purchasing an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $332.61 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.85.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

