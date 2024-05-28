The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.69

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.69 and last traded at $99.45, with a volume of 12110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.