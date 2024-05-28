The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.75 (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $39.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of GS stock opened at $461.18 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

