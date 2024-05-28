The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Declares $2.75 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $39.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $459.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.12.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

