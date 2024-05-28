The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

