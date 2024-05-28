The Sage Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.95 (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,068.48 ($13.65) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 851.20 ($10.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,184.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4,082.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.39) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,108.33 ($14.15).

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.